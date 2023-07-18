Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
AyrAyr United1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 20Hewitt
  • 14Stanger
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 22McKenzie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6MurdochBooked at 43mins
  • 15Murphy
  • 30Bryden
  • 17Amartey

Substitutes

  • 1Albinson
  • 16Pendlebury
  • 18Smith
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Ashford
  • 24Tomlinson
  • 29Bangala
  • 32Watret
  • 34Viviani

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 2Meechan
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 5Jamieson
  • 14Bilham
  • 8Berry
  • 18Lynch
  • 12Taylor
  • 17Anderson
  • 7Kirkpatrick
  • 9Aitken

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 10Yates
  • 11Brown
  • 16O'Reilly
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).

  3. Post update

    James Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.

  5. Booking

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

  7. Post update

    Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

  10. Post update

    Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Sean McGinty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Paddy Reading (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Michael Hewitt (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francis Amartey.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).

Top Stories