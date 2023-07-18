Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 20Hewitt
- 14Stanger
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 22McKenzie
- 8Dempsey
- 6MurdochBooked at 43mins
- 15Murphy
- 30Bryden
- 17Amartey
Substitutes
- 1Albinson
- 16Pendlebury
- 18Smith
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Ashford
- 24Tomlinson
- 29Bangala
- 32Watret
- 34Viviani
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 34Lyle
- 2Meechan
- 6Wedderburn
- 5Jamieson
- 14Bilham
- 8Berry
- 18Lynch
- 12Taylor
- 17Anderson
- 7Kirkpatrick
- 9Aitken
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 10Yates
- 11Brown
- 16O'Reilly
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).
Post update
James Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Post update
Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Post update
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Post update
Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Sean McGinty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Hand ball by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Hand ball by Paddy Reading (Ayr United).
Post update
Michael Hewitt (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francis Amartey.
Post update
Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).