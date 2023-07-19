Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group H
ArbroathArbroath19:45CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Gayfield Park

Arbroath v Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stirling21103214
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Alloa100112-10
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21103215
2Falkirk11002113
3The Spartans21012203
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Cove Rangers11005233
3Livingston11003033
4Brechin200204-40
5Clyde200238-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22006156
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Inverness CT21013303
4Dumbarton210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21105145
2Raith Rovers21103124
3Kilmarnock11003033
4Albion100102-20
5Annan Athletic200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell21105325
2East Fife21103125
3Queen of Sth10103301
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories