Elgin City v Queen of the South

|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Stirling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|The Spartans
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Peterhead
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Dundee Utd
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Cove Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Brechin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|5
|Clyde
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|5
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Inverness CT
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Dumbarton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|2
|East Fife
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Elgin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Montrose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|5
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0