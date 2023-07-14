Kyle Cameron played in League Two for York City in 2015-16

Notts County captain Kyle Cameron says his side have to be "over prepared" and push themselves "above and beyond" what is needed to compete in League Two.

County are embarking on their first season back in the Football League for four years, following their epic win in the National League play-off final.

"This year it's getting notched up another couple of levels," Cameron told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's going to need that extra bit of concentration and quality this season."

County are away to Sutton United on the opening day of the campaign on Saturday, 5 August - their first EFL match since they were relegated from the fourth tier at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Their pulsating penalty-shootout win over Chesterfield at Wembley in May reclaimed their title as the 'world's oldest football league club', with celebrations for the 161-year-old Magpies planned by the city council this year.

Cameron, who says he "can't wait" to lead the team out on the opening day, says the buzz generated by promotion can only benefit everyone connected with the club.

"It's very special. With the promotion, you probably won't realise how good it was until you retire and look back," he said.

"There's only one direction this club is going at the moment and that's up.

"We're doing all the right things off the pitch and hopefully we can emulate last season."

'Extra one or two gears'

Having recently signed a new two-year contract, Cameron says he is refreshed after finding time to "reset mentally and physically" this summer and "chill out" ahead of an extra demanding pre-season.

"It's quite intense here - everything we do is to a very high standard," he said.

"We're improving and trying to get better in all aspects of the game. We're going to come up against better players, better tactically-aware managers and better set-up teams - there's a lot of big clubs in League Two this year.

"We have to over-prepare and try to get really ready and focused for a really tough season.

"We're probably pushing it above and beyond what you need for this level - we have to do that to try to reach the highs of last season.

"It's not that we weren't professional last year, but everything has just notched up that one or two gears for this season in all-round play.

"Everything's got to be that little bit crisper and clearer. We understand there will be better players who can spark that bit of magic so we have to be prepared for that."

'High calibre' recruitment

Notts have freshened up their squad ahead of their League Two return with four new signings so far.

Winger Will Randall, striker David McGoldrick - returning to the club from Derby - plus midfielder Dan Crowley and goalkeeper Aiden Stone have all arrived.

In addition to Cameron, Jodi Jones, Connell Rawlinson, Sam Slocombe, Jim O'Brien and Aaron Nemane have all agreed new contracts.

Cameron is impressed by the work done by boss Luke Williams in reshaping the squad for the challenge ahead - in particular the signing of McGoldrick.

The 35-year-old scored 22 goals for the Rams in League One last season, and is back with Notts after nearly 20 years away.

"Incredible," Cameron added. "The recruitment is by far the best it's been since I've been here.

"You'd like to expect that with us going up a league and wanting to push on. It was very nice to see we're bringing in lads of high calibre.

"It's been a while since I was in the Football League, so I'm looking forward to what the league's like now."

Kyle Cameron was speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's David Jackson.