Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Johnston missed four league matches after ending last season's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers on crutches

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston may miss the first two months of the new season after ankle surgery.

The Canada international, 24, returned in time for the Scottish Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle, having sustained the injury in the semi-final success against Rangers on 30 April.

He did not feature in any of Canada's matches at the Gold Cup.

"In the operation, he had a couple of bits removed, which was successful," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It's probably a six to eight-week injury, but hopefully he'll be fit sooner than that. He'll progress really well and better to have it done at this stage than some time during the season."

Johnston is with Celtic at their training camp in Portugal, along with fellow defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is doing well on his return from injury.

The USA centre-back, 25, had a knee operation in April and had been expected to be out until the end of August, but could be fit in time for the Premiership opener at home to Ross County.

"Cameron is doing very well, he's out on the pitch," said Rodgers. "He looks strong and he's well on schedule to be back, so that's good news."

The news is not so good for Mikey Johnston, back after a season on loan with Portuguese side Guimaraes, with the winger sidelined for up to three months due to a back problem.

And new arrival Marco Tilio will not be ready for the start of the campaign as the Australia forward recovers from an injury sustained before leaving Melbourne City.