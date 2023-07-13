Luca Connell: Barnsley midfielder signs four-year contract extension
Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
The 22-year-old joined the club from Scottish Premiership side Celtic last summer on an initial three-year deal.
He made 48 appearances last term and helped the Tykes reach the League One play-off final in his first season.
"It's brilliant. I'm obviously grateful that the club rewarded me for my efforts," he told the club website.
"I'm just looking forward to getting this season under way as well and getting going again."
Barnsley will begin their 2023-24 League One season with the visit of Port Vale on 5 August.