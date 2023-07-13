Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Luca Connell played all 120 minutes of Barnsley's League One play-off final defeat by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley in May

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Scottish Premiership side Celtic last summer on an initial three-year deal.

He made 48 appearances last term and helped the Tykes reach the League One play-off final in his first season.

"It's brilliant. I'm obviously grateful that the club rewarded me for my efforts," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm just looking forward to getting this season under way as well and getting going again."

Barnsley will begin their 2023-24 League One season with the visit of Port Vale on 5 August.