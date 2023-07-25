Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Airdrieonians

Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Luis Longstaff.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21MacKay
- 14DavidsonSubstituted forBrayat 45'minutes
- 5Delaney
- 6DevineSubstituted forDuffyat 45'minutes
- 17NicolsonSubstituted forHarperat 16'minutes
- 19LongstaffSubstituted forSamuelsat 65'minutes
- 7GilmourBooked at 32mins
- 8Carson
- 10DoranSubstituted forBrooksat 45'minutes
- 22Shaw
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 11Samuels
- 15Ram
- 16Hyde
- 24Brooks
- 28Bray
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rae
- 16Watson
- 6Fordyce
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Frizzell
- 21Telfer
- 14McMaster
- 8McGregor
- 11Todorov
- 7O'Connor
Substitutes
- 4McCabe
- 9Gallagher
- 17Devenny
- 18Aiken
- 19Dunlop
- 32Spalding
- 33Fellows
- 34Gunn
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Adam Brooks (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Airdrieonians 2. Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Longstaff.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Joshua Rae.
Adam Brooks (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Luis Longstaff (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charles Telfer (Airdrieonians).
Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Cameron Mackay.
Foul by Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT).
Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Keith Bray replaces Jake Davidson.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Wallace Duffy replaces Danny Devine.
Substitution, Inverness CT. Adam Brooks replaces Aaron Doran.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 2.