Scottish League Cup - Group E
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21MacKay
  • 14DavidsonSubstituted forBrayat 45'minutes
  • 5Delaney
  • 6DevineSubstituted forDuffyat 45'minutes
  • 17NicolsonSubstituted forHarperat 16'minutes
  • 19LongstaffSubstituted forSamuelsat 65'minutes
  • 7GilmourBooked at 32mins
  • 8Carson
  • 10DoranSubstituted forBrooksat 45'minutes
  • 22Shaw
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 11Samuels
  • 15Ram
  • 16Hyde
  • 24Brooks
  • 28Bray

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rae
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Frizzell
  • 21Telfer
  • 14McMaster
  • 8McGregor
  • 11Todorov
  • 7O'Connor

Substitutes

  • 4McCabe
  • 9Gallagher
  • 17Devenny
  • 18Aiken
  • 19Dunlop
  • 32Spalding
  • 33Fellows
  • 34Gunn
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Luis Longstaff.

  2. Post update

    Adam Brooks (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Airdrieonians).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 1, Airdrieonians 2. Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Longstaff.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Joshua Rae.

  6. Post update

    Adam Brooks (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

  7. Post update

    Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Luis Longstaff (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Charles Telfer (Airdrieonians).

  12. Post update

    Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Cameron Mackay.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT).

  15. Post update

    Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Keith Bray replaces Jake Davidson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Wallace Duffy replaces Danny Devine.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Adam Brooks replaces Aaron Doran.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 2.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 2.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories