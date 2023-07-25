Clyde v Brechin City

Foul by Logan Dunachie (Clyde).
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 24McCulloch
- 15Dunachie
- 5Grant
- 3Craig
- 6CuddihySubstituted forCameronat 39'minutes
- 17Mulvanny
- 7Scullion
- 14ForbesBooked at 47mins
- 16Leslie
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 11Cameron
- 21Leighfield
- 22Duncan
- 25Sula
Brechin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Wilson
- 2Mudie
- 6Spark
- 5Thomson
- 4MartinSubstituted forCruickshankat 45'minutes
- 7Scott
- 11Macleod
- 16McArthurBooked at 27minsSubstituted forPatrickat 59'minutes
- 18Loudon
- 15HeenanSubstituted forMorelandat 59'minutes
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 8Patrick
- 12Cruickshank
- 17Moreland
- 19White
- 23McCabe
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Grady McGrath (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh McCulloch (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewan Loudon (Brechin City).
Ross Forbes (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Macleod (Brechin City).
Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Mudie (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Spencer Moreland replaces Stuart Heenan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Seth Patrick replaces Michael McArthur.
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael McArthur.
Attempt missed. Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) header from very close range misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Scullion (Clyde).
Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Brechin City 2. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kian Leslie.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Brechin City 2. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamish Thomson following a corner.