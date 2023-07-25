Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
ClydeClyde1BrechinBrechin City2

Clyde v Brechin City

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 24McCulloch
  • 15Dunachie
  • 5Grant
  • 3Craig
  • 6CuddihySubstituted forCameronat 39'minutes
  • 17Mulvanny
  • 7Scullion
  • 14ForbesBooked at 47mins
  • 16Leslie
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 11Cameron
  • 21Leighfield
  • 22Duncan
  • 25Sula

Brechin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Mudie
  • 6Spark
  • 5Thomson
  • 4MartinSubstituted forCruickshankat 45'minutes
  • 7Scott
  • 11Macleod
  • 16McArthurBooked at 27minsSubstituted forPatrickat 59'minutes
  • 18Loudon
  • 15HeenanSubstituted forMorelandat 59'minutes
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 8Patrick
  • 12Cruickshank
  • 17Moreland
  • 19White
  • 23McCabe
Referee:
Stewart Luke
Attendance:
312

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Logan Dunachie (Clyde).

  2. Post update

    Grady McGrath (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Josh McCulloch (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Loudon (Brechin City).

  5. Post update

    Ross Forbes (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Macleod (Brechin City).

  7. Post update

    Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mudie (Brechin City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Spencer Moreland replaces Stuart Heenan.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Seth Patrick replaces Michael McArthur.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael McArthur.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) header from very close range misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Liam Scullion (Clyde).

  18. Post update

    Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 1, Brechin City 2. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kian Leslie.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 0, Brechin City 2. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamish Thomson following a corner.

Top Stories