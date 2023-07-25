Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove RangersCove Rangers0LivingstonLivingston3

Cove Rangers v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Demus
  • 17KerrBooked at 58mins
  • 6GillinghamBooked at 54mins
  • 26Reynolds
  • 15DargeBooked at 18mins
  • 22GallagherSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
  • 5Niang
  • 4Scully
  • 7McGowan
  • 11Connell
  • 19GoldingSubstituted forBurrellat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Suman
  • 2Jones
  • 3Naismith
  • 10Burrell
  • 12Ochmanski
  • 16Vigurs
  • 18Mykyta
  • 20Gaffney

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1George
  • 5DevlinSubstituted forDe Lucasat 66'minutes
  • 6Obileye
  • 4Parkes
  • 3Montaño
  • 18HoltBooked at 39mins
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 41mins
  • 29Penrice
  • 9Anderson
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forKellyat 67'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 10Kelly
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Welch-Hayes
  • 15Boyes
  • 20Sangare
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
  • 35Ledingham
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
683

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Tom Parkes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by William Gillingham (Cove Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Luiyi De Lucas.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Stephen Kelly replaces Scott Pittman.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Luiyi De Lucas replaces Michael Devlin.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jacob Jones replaces Mark Gallagher.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Rumarn Burrell replaces Dajon Golding.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Livingston 3. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Parkes.

  18. Booking

    Josh Kerr (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Kerr (Cove Rangers).

Top Stories