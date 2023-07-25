Cove Rangers v Livingston

Tom Parkes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Demus
- 17KerrBooked at 58mins
- 6GillinghamBooked at 54mins
- 26Reynolds
- 15DargeBooked at 18mins
- 22GallagherSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
- 5Niang
- 4Scully
- 7McGowan
- 11Connell
- 19GoldingSubstituted forBurrellat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Suman
- 2Jones
- 3Naismith
- 10Burrell
- 12Ochmanski
- 16Vigurs
- 18Mykyta
- 20Gaffney
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1George
- 5DevlinSubstituted forDe Lucasat 66'minutes
- 6Obileye
- 4Parkes
- 3Montaño
- 18HoltBooked at 39mins
- 22ShinnieBooked at 41mins
- 29Penrice
- 9Anderson
- 8PittmanSubstituted forKellyat 67'minutes
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 10Kelly
- 12Brandon
- 14Welch-Hayes
- 15Boyes
- 20Sangare
- 23De Lucas
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- 35Ledingham
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 683
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gillingham (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Luiyi De Lucas.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Livingston. Stephen Kelly replaces Scott Pittman.
Substitution, Livingston. Luiyi De Lucas replaces Michael Devlin.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jacob Jones replaces Mark Gallagher.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Rumarn Burrell replaces Dajon Golding.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Post update
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Livingston 3. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Parkes.
Josh Kerr (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Kerr (Cove Rangers).