Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen of SthQueen of the South0East FifeEast Fife0

Queen of the South v East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Botterill
  • 2Houston
  • 5McKay
  • 24Ambrose
  • 23Logan
  • 7McKechnie
  • 8Todd
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 30Walker
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Reilly

Substitutes

  • 11McGuffie
  • 20Irving
  • 21Johnson
  • 28Johnstone
  • 29Burns
  • 32Currie
  • 36Frame
  • 37Foster
  • 39Mendy

East Fife

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Docherty
  • 5Page
  • 22Easton
  • 11HealyBooked at 17mins
  • 18Walls
  • 8Slattery
  • 4Millar
  • 3Newton
  • 7Schiavone
  • 14Austin

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 6McManus
  • 9Shepherd
  • 12Nicol
  • 15Philp
  • 16Cunningham
  • 20Hambrook
  • 21Beveridge
  • 23Comerford
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Walker (Queen of the South).

  2. Post update

    Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Walker (Queen of the South).

  4. Post update

    Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Jack Healy (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Newton (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Docherty.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brogan Walls.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).

  14. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  16. Post update

    Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Healy (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

  19. Post update

    Harvey Walker (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

