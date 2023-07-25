Queen of the South v East Fife

Foul by Harvey Walker (Queen of the South).
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Botterill
- 2Houston
- 5McKay
- 24Ambrose
- 23Logan
- 7McKechnie
- 8Todd
- 18Mimnaugh
- 30Walker
- 10Connelly
- 9Reilly
Substitutes
- 11McGuffie
- 20Irving
- 21Johnson
- 28Johnstone
- 29Burns
- 32Currie
- 36Frame
- 37Foster
- 39Mendy
East Fife
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fleming
- 17Docherty
- 5Page
- 22Easton
- 11HealyBooked at 17mins
- 18Walls
- 8Slattery
- 4Millar
- 3Newton
- 7Schiavone
- 14Austin
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 6McManus
- 9Shepherd
- 12Nicol
- 15Philp
- 16Cunningham
- 20Hambrook
- 21Beveridge
- 23Comerford
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jack Healy (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Liam Newton (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Docherty.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brogan Walls.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South).
Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).
Post update
Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Post update
Brogan Walls (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jack Healy (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Harvey Walker (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.