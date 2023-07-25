Cowdenbeath v St Mirren

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hepburn
- 2Walker
- 4Jordan
- 5HillBooked at 32minsSubstituted forDuncanat 67'minutes
- 3Rodden
- 7ButterworthSubstituted forJackat 66'minutes
- 6McNab
- 8McDonald
- 11Docherty
- 10Chalmers
- 9MacPherson
Substitutes
- 12Murray
- 14Smith
- 15Tait
- 16Berry
- 17Blair
- 18Jack
- 19Duncan
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 22Fraser
- 18Dunne
- 5TaylorBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
- 23Strain
- 17BaccusSubstituted forJamiesonat 45'minutes
- 13Gogic
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 3Tanser
- 9Mandron
- 19NachmaniSubstituted forGreiveat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 26Kenny
- 27Urminsky
- 34Sutherland
- 37Penman
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
- Attendance:
- 859
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jack Duncan replaces Dougie Hill.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Josh Jack replaces Zac Butterworth.
Post update
Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).
Post update
Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Richard Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Post update
Scott Walker (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alex Greive.
Post update
Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Post update
Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Hepburn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alex Gogic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
Post update
Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.