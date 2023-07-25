Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group H
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0St MirrenSt Mirren0

Cowdenbeath v St Mirren

Scottish League One

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hepburn
  • 2Walker
  • 4Jordan
  • 5HillBooked at 32minsSubstituted forDuncanat 67'minutes
  • 3Rodden
  • 7ButterworthSubstituted forJackat 66'minutes
  • 6McNab
  • 8McDonald
  • 11Docherty
  • 10Chalmers
  • 9MacPherson

Substitutes

  • 12Murray
  • 14Smith
  • 15Tait
  • 16Berry
  • 17Blair
  • 18Jack
  • 19Duncan

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Fraser
  • 18Dunne
  • 5TaylorBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOlusanyaat 63'minutes
  • 23Strain
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forJamiesonat 45'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 15Boyd-Munce
  • 3Tanser
  • 9Mandron
  • 19NachmaniSubstituted forGreiveat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 26Kenny
  • 27Urminsky
  • 34Sutherland
  • 37Penman
Referee:
Ross Hardie
Attendance:
859

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  2. Post update

    Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jack Duncan replaces Dougie Hill.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Josh Jack replaces Zac Butterworth.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Richard Taylor.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Scott Walker (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alex Greive.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

  12. Post update

    Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Hepburn.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alex Gogic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Booking

    Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
Top Stories