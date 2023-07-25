Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group H
ForfarForfar Athletic2ArbroathArbroath1

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCallum
  • 5Allan
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 6Morrison
  • 2Nditi
  • 16RobsonSubstituted forThomsonat 54'minutes
  • 10Whatley
  • 8Moore
  • 14Ross
  • 9Skelly
  • 11Inglis

Substitutes

  • 3Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Watson
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Munro
  • 21Paris
  • 22Black

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 10Jacobs
  • 4Little
  • 7Gold
  • 12Stewart
  • 14Stowe
  • 25Candé Baldé
  • 6Slater
  • 11Dow
  • 8McKenna
  • 27Bird

Substitutes

  • 9McIntosh
  • 16Norey
  • 21Adams
  • 23Allan
  • 62Dünnwald-Turan
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
1,129

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Derek Gaston (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).

  8. Post update

    João Baldé (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Gold.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Arbroath 1. Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Thomson replaces Finn Robson.

  15. Post update

    Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jay Bird (Arbroath).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Stowe (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Seb Ross (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
