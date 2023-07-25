Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 5Allan
- 15Hutchinson
- 6Morrison
- 2Nditi
- 16RobsonSubstituted forThomsonat 54'minutes
- 10Whatley
- 8Moore
- 14Ross
- 9Skelly
- 11Inglis
Substitutes
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 18Paterson
- 19Munro
- 21Paris
- 22Black
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 10Jacobs
- 4Little
- 7Gold
- 12Stewart
- 14Stowe
- 25Candé Baldé
- 6Slater
- 11Dow
- 8McKenna
- 27Bird
Substitutes
- 9McIntosh
- 16Norey
- 21Adams
- 23Allan
- 62Dünnwald-Turan
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 1,129
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Derek Gaston (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).
Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).
João Baldé (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Arbroath 1. Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Thomson replaces Finn Robson.
Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Bird (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Mark Stowe (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Seb Ross (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).