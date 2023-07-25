Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group D
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts2StranraerStranraer0

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2Corbett
  • 5Thomson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 17Owens
  • 7Daramola
  • 12Tidser
  • 23Moore
  • 11McCluskey
  • 9Johnston
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 8Lyon
  • 14Biabi
  • 15Owens
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron

Stranraer

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDonald
  • 5RossBooked at 50minsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 54'minutes
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Girvan
  • 22McIntosh
  • 6HughesSubstituted forGallagherat 54'minutes
  • 18Fleming
  • 16Forrest
  • 11Dolan
  • 9Orr
  • 7Armour

Substitutes

  • 3Williamson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 13O'Connor
  • 21McKane
  • 24Phillips
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Williamson (Stranraer).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Kelty Hearts 2, Stranraer 0. Craig Johnston (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tiwi Daramola following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts).

  7. Post update

    Dylan Forrest (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tam Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts).

  10. Post update

    Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Armour (Stranraer).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Gallagher replaces Ben Hughes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Cammy Williamson replaces Craig Ross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).

  19. Post update

    Ben Hughes (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories