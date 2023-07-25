Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gourlay
- 2Corbett
- 5Thomson
- 4O'Ware
- 17Owens
- 7Daramola
- 12Tidser
- 23Moore
- 11McCluskey
- 9Johnston
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 8Lyon
- 14Biabi
- 15Owens
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
Stranraer
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDonald
- 5RossBooked at 50minsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 54'minutes
- 2Robertson
- 4Girvan
- 22McIntosh
- 6HughesSubstituted forGallagherat 54'minutes
- 18Fleming
- 16Forrest
- 11Dolan
- 9Orr
- 7Armour
Substitutes
- 3Williamson
- 8Gallagher
- 13O'Connor
- 21McKane
- 24Phillips
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Cammy Williamson (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Kelty Hearts 2, Stranraer 0. Craig Johnston (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tiwi Daramola following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Dylan Forrest (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tam Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Post update
Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Armour (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Gallagher replaces Ben Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cammy Williamson replaces Craig Ross.
Post update
Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Ben Hughes (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.