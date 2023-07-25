Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
AlbionAlbion Rovers0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Albion Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21Duffy
  • 10McCaw
  • 6Wilson
  • 16Duncan
  • 8McMahon
  • 14Bevan
  • 9Joseph
  • 20Prince

Substitutes

  • 12McMenemy
  • 15McColl
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
  • 22Henderson

Dunfermline

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15FisherSubstituted forBenedictusat 49'minutes
  • 12Breen
  • 6Otoo
  • 2Comrie
  • 28Tod
  • 18Allan
  • 5HamiltonSubstituted forChalmersat 53'minutes
  • 3Edwards
  • 9Wighton
  • 11McCann

Substitutes

  • 4Benedictus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 19Fenton
  • 26Sutherland
  • 29Hoggan
  • 44Little
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Connelly.

  2. Post update

    Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  5. Post update

    Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Connelly.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Tod (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Duffy.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Chalmers replaces Chris Hamilton.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Adam Fernie.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kyle Benedictus replaces Sam Fisher because of an injury.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Otoo (Dunfermline Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories