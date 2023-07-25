Albion Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Connelly.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21Duffy
- 10McCaw
- 6Wilson
- 16Duncan
- 8McMahon
- 14Bevan
- 9Joseph
- 20Prince
Substitutes
- 12McMenemy
- 15McColl
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- 22Henderson
Dunfermline
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mehmet
- 15FisherSubstituted forBenedictusat 49'minutes
- 12Breen
- 6Otoo
- 2Comrie
- 28Tod
- 18Allan
- 5HamiltonSubstituted forChalmersat 53'minutes
- 3Edwards
- 9Wighton
- 11McCann
Substitutes
- 4Benedictus
- 8Chalmers
- 19Fenton
- 26Sutherland
- 29Hoggan
- 44Little
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Connelly.
Attempt saved. Andy Tod (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Chalmers replaces Chris Hamilton.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Adam Fernie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kyle Benedictus replaces Sam Fisher because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Foul by Ewan Otoo (Dunfermline Athletic).
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.