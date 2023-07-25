Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
FalkirkFalkirk0Dundee UtdDundee United1

Falkirk v Dundee United

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 14Yeats
  • 6Donaldson
  • 2Lang
  • 3McCann
  • 18Oliver
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forHendersonat 68'minutes
  • 21LawalSubstituted forMcKayat 45'minutes
  • 7MorrisonSubstituted forMillerat 68'minutes
  • 17MacIver
  • 11Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 5Henderson
  • 9Allan
  • 22McKay
  • 27Hayward
  • 29Miller
  • 30Honeyman
  • 32Walker
  • 33Sinclair

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walton
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forGrimshawat 64'minutes
  • 6Graham
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMannBooked at 50mins
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Docherty
  • 17MeekisonSubstituted forNiskanenat 64'minutes
  • 18FotheringhamSubstituted forGlassat 38'minutes
  • 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forMiddletonat 65'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 5Denham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 13Newman
  • 15Middleton
  • 21Glass
  • 25Duffy
  • 27Macleod
  • 29Thomson
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
3,186

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Calvin Miller replaces Callumn Morrison.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Liam Henderson replaces Stephen McGinn.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Brad McKay.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Glenn Middleton replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kieran Freeman.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Archie Meekison.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Dundee United).

  13. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Tom Lang (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Tom Lang.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
Top Stories