Falkirk v Dundee United

Substitution, Falkirk. Calvin Miller replaces Callumn Morrison.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 14Yeats
- 6Donaldson
- 2Lang
- 3McCann
- 18Oliver
- 4McGinnSubstituted forHendersonat 68'minutes
- 21LawalSubstituted forMcKayat 45'minutes
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forMillerat 68'minutes
- 17MacIver
- 11Agyeman
Substitutes
- 5Henderson
- 9Allan
- 22McKay
- 27Hayward
- 29Miller
- 30Honeyman
- 32Walker
- 33Sinclair
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walton
- 22FreemanSubstituted forGrimshawat 64'minutes
- 6Graham
- 4Holt
- 33McMannBooked at 50mins
- 14Sibbald
- 23Docherty
- 17MeekisonSubstituted forNiskanenat 64'minutes
- 18FotheringhamSubstituted forGlassat 38'minutes
- 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forMiddletonat 65'minutes
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 5Denham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Grimshaw
- 13Newman
- 15Middleton
- 21Glass
- 25Duffy
- 27Macleod
- 29Thomson
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 3,186
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution, Falkirk. Liam Henderson replaces Stephen McGinn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Dundee United).
Post update
Ross MacIver (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Dundee United. Glenn Middleton replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Substitution, Dundee United. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kieran Freeman.
Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Archie Meekison.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Dundee United).
Post update
Ross MacIver (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).
Post update
Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).
Post update
Tom Lang (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Tom Lang.