Scottish League Cup - Group A
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1AyrAyr United1

St Johnstone v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 14Wright
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 3Gallacher
  • 5McGowan
  • 15Kucheryavyi
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 11Carey
  • 7May
  • 16Jephcott

Substitutes

  • 20Sinclair
  • 24Booth
  • 28Ferguson
  • 32Parker
  • 33Steven
  • 34Phillips
  • 41Klimionek
  • 42McCrystal
  • 45Mylchreest

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Albinson
  • 2McAllister
  • 14Stanger
  • 5McGinty
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 17Amartey
  • 8DempseyBooked at 35mins
  • 6Murdoch
  • 15Murphy
  • 22McKenzie
  • 30Bryden

Substitutes

  • 3Reading
  • 16Pendlebury
  • 18Smith
  • 23Ashford
  • 24Tomlinson
  • 31Mutch
  • 32Watret
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Francis Amartey (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by George Stanger (Ayr United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Francis Amartey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andy Considine (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Max Kucheryavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Finn Ecrepont (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  16. Post update

    Nick McAllister (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 1.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 1.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005059
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310235-23
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31113124
5Elgin4004110-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

