St Johnstone v Ayr United

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Mitov
- 14Wright
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 3Gallacher
- 5McGowan
- 15Kucheryavyi
- 25Ballantyne
- 11Carey
- 7May
- 16Jephcott
Substitutes
- 20Sinclair
- 24Booth
- 28Ferguson
- 32Parker
- 33Steven
- 34Phillips
- 41Klimionek
- 42McCrystal
- 45Mylchreest
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Albinson
- 2McAllister
- 14Stanger
- 5McGinty
- 21Ecrepont
- 17Amartey
- 8DempseyBooked at 35mins
- 6Murdoch
- 15Murphy
- 22McKenzie
- 30Bryden
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 16Pendlebury
- 18Smith
- 23Ashford
- 24Tomlinson
- 31Mutch
- 32Watret
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Francis Amartey (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by George Stanger (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Francis Amartey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Andy Considine (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Max Kucheryavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Finn Ecrepont (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Nick McAllister (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Ayr United 1.