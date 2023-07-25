Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 8Berry
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Jamieson
  • 2Meechan
  • 12Taylor
  • 11Brown
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 7Kirkpatrick
  • 10Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 9Reid
  • 14McGivern
  • 17Penman

Alloa

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 31Ogayi
  • 15McKay
  • 6Neill
  • 27DebayoSubstituted forVirtanenat 62'minutes
  • 8Roberts
  • 12Scougall
  • 4Hetherington
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 19Buchanan
  • 18Sammon
  • 10RoddenSubstituted forCawleyat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Morrison
  • 3Deveney
  • 5Graham
  • 7Cawley
  • 14Virtanen
  • 24Rankin
  • 26Coulson
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.

  6. Post update

    Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.

  9. Post update

    Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Miko Virtanen replaces Josh Debayo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Bradley Rodden.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31203216
3St Johnstone31115234
4Stenhousemuir411234-14
5Alloa301227-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3Falkirk31114405
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32107167
3Cove Rangers32018716
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33005149
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310245-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31114134
5Elgin4004111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33005239
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301227-52
Top Stories