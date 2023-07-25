Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 34Lyle
- 8Berry
- 4Buchanan
- 5Jamieson
- 2Meechan
- 12Taylor
- 11Brown
- 6Wedderburn
- 16O'Reilly
- 7Kirkpatrick
- 10Yates
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 9Reid
- 14McGivern
- 17Penman
Alloa
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 31Ogayi
- 15McKay
- 6Neill
- 27DebayoSubstituted forVirtanenat 62'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 12Scougall
- 4Hetherington
- 20O'Donnell
- 19Buchanan
- 18Sammon
- 10RoddenSubstituted forCawleyat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Morrison
- 3Deveney
- 5Graham
- 7Cawley
- 14Virtanen
- 24Rankin
- 26Coulson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.
Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.
Ross Taylor (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Miko Virtanen replaces Josh Debayo.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Bradley Rodden.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.
Attempt saved. Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.