Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen's ParkQueen's Park4ElginElgin City0

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ferrie
  • 23LongridgeSubstituted forRobsonat 63'minutes
  • 15TizzardSubstituted forBannonat 63'minutes
  • 5Fox
  • 16Bruce
  • 8ThomsonSubstituted forJarrettat 45'minutes
  • 6Spong
  • 20Turner
  • 7Hepburn
  • 9Paton
  • 11Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 4Bannon
  • 14Healy
  • 17Hickey-Fugaccia
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Reid
  • 27Jarrett
  • 29McLeish
  • 30McKenna

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 28McHale
  • 12Cairns
  • 4Cooney
  • 23Draper
  • 26Cruickshank
  • 22MacLeman
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 20MacInnes
  • 19JamiesonSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
  • 16HarveySubstituted forMitchellat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hoban
  • 17Taylor
  • 18Lawrence
  • 27Mitchell
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
676

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Bannon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Brodie Mitchell replaces Liam Harvey.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 4, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nathan Cooney.

  7. Post update

    Jack Turner (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Alex Bannon replaces Will Tizzard.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Tommy Robson replaces Louis Longridge.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Mitchell Taylor replaces Matthew Jamieson because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Jamieson (Elgin City).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 3, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Patrick Jarrett replaces Jack Thomson.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Elgin City 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Elgin City 0.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nathan Cooney.

