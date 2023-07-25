Queen's Park v Elgin City

Alex Bannon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ferrie
- 23LongridgeSubstituted forRobsonat 63'minutes
- 15TizzardSubstituted forBannonat 63'minutes
- 5Fox
- 16Bruce
- 8ThomsonSubstituted forJarrettat 45'minutes
- 6Spong
- 20Turner
- 7Hepburn
- 9Paton
- 11Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 4Bannon
- 14Healy
- 17Hickey-Fugaccia
- 19Williamson
- 22Reid
- 27Jarrett
- 29McLeish
- 30McKenna
Elgin
Formation 4-5-1
- 28McHale
- 12Cairns
- 4Cooney
- 23Draper
- 26Cruickshank
- 22MacLeman
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 20MacInnes
- 19JamiesonSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
- 16HarveySubstituted forMitchellat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hoban
- 17Taylor
- 18Lawrence
- 27Mitchell
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Brodie Mitchell replaces Liam Harvey.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 4, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nathan Cooney.
Post update
Jack Turner (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alex Bannon replaces Will Tizzard.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Tommy Robson replaces Louis Longridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Mitchell Taylor replaces Matthew Jamieson because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Matthew Jamieson (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 3, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Patrick Jarrett replaces Jack Thomson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 2, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Elgin City 0.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nathan Cooney.