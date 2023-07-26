Edinburgh City v Ross County

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsbottom
- 13Jacobs
- 4Hamilton
- 5Mercer
- 25Mitchell
- 10Handling
- 8Leitch
- 30Crane
- 7Shanley
- 9See
- 33McLean
Substitutes
- 17Fontaine
- 19Anukam
- 20Devine
- 21Quate
- 22Brian
- 26Mair
- 28Peter
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Munro
- 4Brown
- 5Baldwin
- 35Nightingale
- 16Harmon
- 2Randall
- 17Henderson
- 6Allardice
- 11Sims
- 26White
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 10Dhanda
- 12Sheaf
- 14Loturi
- 20Mackinnon
- 30Smith
- 32Ewan
- 41Ross
- 43Reid
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Russell McLean (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Henderson (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Simon Murray (Ross County).
Post update
Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Quinn Mitchell.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Ross County 1. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Post update
Hand ball by Russell McLean (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Post update
Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
Post update
Hand ball by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Robbie Leitch (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.