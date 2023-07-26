Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dylan Corr.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dennis
- 5Mayo
- 17Findlay
- 3Ndaba
- 11Armstrong
- 12Watson
- 8Lyons
- 31Polworth
- 10Kennedy
- 15Murray
- 22Cameron
Substitutes
- 6Deas
- 14Sanders
- 16Magennis
- 19Davies
- 20O'Hara
- 21McInroy
- 23Watkins
- 24Wales
- 25Warnock
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dabrowski
- 24McGill
- 5Watson
- 15Corr
- 3Dick
- 23Easton
- 16Stanton
- 14Mullin
- 10Vaughan
- 11Smith
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 6Murray
- 13McNeil
- 17Thomson
- 19Hamilton
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers).
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Josh Mullin (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Delay in match because of an injury Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Brad Lyons.
Foul by Liam Dick (Raith Rovers).
Corrie Ndaba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.
Foul by Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers).
Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.