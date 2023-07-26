Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
KilmarnockKilmarnock0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 5Mayo
  • 17Findlay
  • 3Ndaba
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Watson
  • 8Lyons
  • 31Polworth
  • 10Kennedy
  • 15Murray
  • 22Cameron

Substitutes

  • 6Deas
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Magennis
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21McInroy
  • 23Watkins
  • 24Wales
  • 25Warnock

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 24McGill
  • 5Watson
  • 15Corr
  • 3Dick
  • 23Easton
  • 16Stanton
  • 14Mullin
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 6Murray
  • 13McNeil
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Dylan Corr.

    Foul by Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers).

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

    Josh Mullin (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Liam Dick.

    Delay in match because of an injury Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

    Foul by Liam Dick (Raith Rovers).

    Corrie Ndaba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.

    Foul by Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers).

    Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32013216
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33008269
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh300348-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dumbarton412123-16
3Dundee31111104
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32105057
3Raith Rovers31203125
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
Top Stories