Peterhead v Spartans

Rhys Armstrong (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Oluyemi
- 4Goldie
- 5Brown
- 16Wilson
- 3Armstrong
- 7Ritchie
- 2Strachan
- 18Brown
- 77O'Keefe
- 10Shanks
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 11Ward
- 12Brown
- 15Ross
- 23Duthie
- 24Smith
The Spartans
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Carswell
- 2Watson
- 5Tapping
- 4Waugh
- 3Allan
- 7Dishington
- 6Whyte
- 8Craigen
- 10ArmstrongBooked at 22mins
- 11Russell
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Newman
- 15Sonkur
- 16Morrison
- 17Brown
- 18Jones
- 19Meek
- Referee:
- Colin Whyte
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Bradley Whyte (The Spartans).
Post update
Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Caleb Goldie (Peterhead).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tapping (The Spartans).
Post update
Kieran Shanks (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, The Spartans 1. Blair Henderson (The Spartans) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Craigen.
Post update
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Post update
Blair Henderson (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Allan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.