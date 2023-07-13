Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Tunmise Sobowale can also play in central midfield and at centre-back

Shrewsbury Town have signed wing-back Tunmise Sobowale from League of Ireland club Waterford for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old Irishman has signed a one-year deal, with the League One club having an option to extend it.

He becomes the sixth pre-season signing made by new Town boss Matt Taylor.

He follows teenage centre-back Michael Parker, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester, Carlisle defender Morgan Feeney, Luton Town wing-back Elliot Thorpe and winger Elliott Bennett.

The adaptable Sobowale also played at centre back and in central midfield for Waterford, having spent time on loan to Spanish side Hercules and Irish sides Athlone Town and Finn Harps.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "I was looking at the club when my agent brought it to me.

"I saw a real family vibe and saw they were playing some good football and I thought to myself 'I can get in here, get some games and do well for myself and for the club, that'd be good.'"

Head coach Taylor added: "Tunmise is a player we have been monitoring since I arrived at the club.

"He has very good athletic capabilities and is determined to prove himself in League One. This is a fantastic opportunity for him. He fits the recruitment profile for the position of a wing-back."

