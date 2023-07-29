Livingston v Clyde

LivingstonLivingston15:00ClydeClyde
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 3-4-3
- 1George
- 5Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 4Parkes
- 3Montaño
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 29Penrice
- 9Anderson
- 28Guthrie
- 10Kelly
Substitutes
- 8Pittman
- 12Brandon
- 14Welch-Hayes
- 15Boyes
- 19Nouble
- 20Sangare
- 21Nottingham
- 23De Lucas
- 32Hamilton
Clyde
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Leighfield
- 24McCulloch
- 15Dunachie
- 25Sula
- 3Craig
- 6Cuddihy
- 14Mulvanny
- 7Scullion
- 11Cameron
- 16Leslie
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 5Grant
- 10Malcolm
- 22Duncan
- Referee:
- William Collum