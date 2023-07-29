Motherwell v East Fife

MotherwellMotherwell15:00East FifeEast Fife
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Oxborough
- 5Mugabi
- 15Casey
- 20Blaney
- 16McGinn
- 38Miller
- 12Paton
- 77Souaré
- 8Slattery
- 99Wilkinson
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Lamie
- 6Maguire
- 17Zdravkovski
- 19McGinley
- 23Wilson
- 30Ferrie
- 39Ross
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 17Docherty
- 5Page
- 22Easton
- 3Newton
- 18Walls
- 6McManus
- 10Trouten
- 11Healy
- 12Nicol
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 4Millar
- 7Schiavone
- 15Philp
- 16Cunningham
- 20Hambrook
- 21Beveridge
- 23Comerford
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy