Queen's Park v Queen of the South

Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|Stirling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|3
|St Johnstone
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Alloa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Partick Thistle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|The Spartans
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Falkirk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Peterhead
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Livingston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|7
|3
|Cove Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|6
|4
|Brechin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|5
|Clyde
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|9
|2
|Morton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|4
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|9
|2
|Dundee
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Dumbarton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|8
|2
|Kilmarnock
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|5
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|2
|East Fife
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Queen's Park
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Elgin
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|12
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|9
|2
|St Mirren
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Montrose
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|5
|Arbroath
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2