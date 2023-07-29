St Mirren v Forfar Athletic

St MirrenSt Mirren15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hemming
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 5Taylor
- 23Strain
- 6O'Hara
- 17Baccus
- 3Tanser
- 19Nachmani
- 9Mandron
- 10McMenamin
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 26Kenny
- 27Urminsky
- 34Sutherland
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 5Allan
- 15Hutchinson
- 6Morrison
- 2Nditi
- 16Robson
- 10Whatley
- 3Brindley
- 14Ross
- 9Skelly
- 11Inglis
Substitutes
- 4Whyte
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 18Paterson
- 19Munro
- 21Paris
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid