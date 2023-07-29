Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group D
MortonGreenock Morton15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 8Blues
  • 4O'Connor
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Waters
  • 14Crawford
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 9Muirhead
  • 7Boyd
  • 22Oakley

Substitutes

  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Bearne
  • 25King

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McNeil
  • 22Brian
  • 4Hamilton
  • 16Fontaine
  • 24Mitchell
  • 18Murray
  • 13Jacobs
  • 8Leitch
  • 30Crane
  • 28Handling
  • 9Shanley

Substitutes

  • 11Mahon
  • 19Peter
  • 20Devine
  • 21Quate
  • 25Mair
Referee:
Calum Scott

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32014316
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010379
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh3003510-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dundee32014226
3Dumbarton411236-35
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Raith Rovers31205326
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
