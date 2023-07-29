Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Gibson
  • 5Dixon
  • 3Douglas
  • 7Luissint
  • 4Campbell
  • 8Docherty
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss
  • 11Galloway

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Muir
  • 15Cranston
  • 16Maxwell
  • 18Jamieson

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 24McGill
  • 5Watson
  • 15Corr
  • 3Dick
  • 23Easton
  • 16Stanton
  • 14Mullin
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Smith
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 6Murray
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson
Referee:
Graham Grainger

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32014316
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010379
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh3003510-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dundee32014226
3Dumbarton411236-35
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Raith Rovers31205326
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
