Annan Athletic v Raith Rovers

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Hooper
- 6Gibson
- 5Dixon
- 3Douglas
- 7Luissint
- 4Campbell
- 8Docherty
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
- 11Galloway
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Muir
- 15Cranston
- 16Maxwell
- 18Jamieson
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dabrowski
- 24McGill
- 5Watson
- 15Corr
- 3Dick
- 23Easton
- 16Stanton
- 14Mullin
- 10Vaughan
- 11Smith
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 6Murray
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger