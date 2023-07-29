Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
FalkirkFalkirk15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Peterhead

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 14Yeats
  • 6Donaldson
  • 2Lang
  • 3McCann
  • 18Oliver
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Spencer
  • 11Agyeman
  • 17MacIver
  • 7Morrison

Substitutes

  • 5Henderson
  • 9Allan
  • 21Lawal
  • 22McKay
  • 27Hayward
  • 29Miller
  • 30Honeyman
  • 32Walker
  • 33Sinclair

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Oluyemi
  • 15Ross
  • 4Goldie
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Strachan
  • 14Duthie
  • 12Brown
  • 8McCarthy
  • 11Ward
  • 10Shanks
  • 9O'Keefe

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 3Armstrong
  • 5Brown
  • 7Ritchie
  • 16Wilson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Smith
  • 22Reid
Referee:
Alastair Grieve

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32014316
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010379
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh3003510-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dundee32014226
3Dumbarton411236-35
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Raith Rovers31205326
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
View full Scottish League Cup tables

