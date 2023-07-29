Falkirk v Peterhead

FalkirkFalkirk15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 14Yeats
- 6Donaldson
- 2Lang
- 3McCann
- 18Oliver
- 4McGinn
- 8Spencer
- 11Agyeman
- 17MacIver
- 7Morrison
Substitutes
- 5Henderson
- 9Allan
- 21Lawal
- 22McKay
- 27Hayward
- 29Miller
- 30Honeyman
- 32Walker
- 33Sinclair
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Oluyemi
- 15Ross
- 4Goldie
- 6Strachan
- 2Strachan
- 14Duthie
- 12Brown
- 8McCarthy
- 11Ward
- 10Shanks
- 9O'Keefe
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 3Armstrong
- 5Brown
- 7Ritchie
- 16Wilson
- 18Brown
- 19Smith
- 22Reid
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve