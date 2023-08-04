Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Dundee UtdDundee United4

Arbroath v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Steele
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 12StewartBooked at 48mins
  • 25Candé BaldéSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
  • 6SlaterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
  • 11Dow
  • 9McIntoshSubstituted forDünnwald-Turanat 45'minutes
  • 24HyltonSubstituted forMcKennaat 45'minutes
  • 27Bird

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Jacobs
  • 23Allan
  • 31Welsh
  • 62Dünnwald-Turan

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Docherty
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forGlassat 77'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMeekisonat 62'minutes
  • 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
  • 9MoultSubstituted forMacleodat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Denham
  • 6Graham
  • 13Newman
  • 17Meekison
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Duffy
  • 27Macleod
  • 29Thomson
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
5,558

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Louis Moult.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Glenn Middleton.

  7. Post update

    Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Bird (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.

  14. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Craig Slater.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Tony Watt.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11004043
2Airdrieonians00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Dunfermline00000000
5Morton00000000
6Inverness CT00000000
7Partick Thistle00000000
8Queen's Park00000000
9Raith Rovers00000000
10Arbroath100104-40
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport