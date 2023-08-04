Arbroath v Dundee United

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Steele
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 12StewartBooked at 48mins
- 25Candé BaldéSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
- 6SlaterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
- 11Dow
- 9McIntoshSubstituted forDünnwald-Turanat 45'minutes
- 24HyltonSubstituted forMcKennaat 45'minutes
- 27Bird
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 10Jacobs
- 23Allan
- 31Welsh
- 62Dünnwald-Turan
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 8Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 14Sibbald
- 23Docherty
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forGlassat 77'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forMeekisonat 62'minutes
- 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
- 9MoultSubstituted forMacleodat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Denham
- 6Graham
- 13Newman
- 17Meekison
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 25Duffy
- 27Macleod
- 29Thomson
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Louis Moult.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Glenn Middleton.
Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Jay Bird (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).
Post update
Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.
Ross Docherty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Craig Slater.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Tony Watt.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.