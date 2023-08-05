Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clyde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dumbarton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|East Fife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Elgin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Stranraer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|The Spartans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0