Wrexham sign Huddersfield Town defender Will Boyle for EFL return
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Wrexham have signed defender Will Boyle from Championship club Huddersfield Town before for their return to the Football League in the 2023-24 season.
The 27-year-old is dropping to League Two as Wrexham target promotion to League One.
Boyle will join Wrexham for their forthcoming pre-season tour to the USA.
"It's a good time to join - I can't say anything that people don't already know about what's happening at this football club," said Boyle.
"But it's also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.
"It's exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It's a club that is only going in one direction."
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "Will is a strong addition to the squad; he's had success in this division before and then played in League One and had a taste of the Championship last season too.
"I feel his character will fit in perfectly with the group, and it's pleasing to get a signing through the door prior to departing for America."