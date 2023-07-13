Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Willian won 70 caps for Brazil

Brazilian winger Willian is having a medical before a potential move to Nottingham Forest.

The 34-year-old former Brazil international made 30 appearances for Fulham last season.

He is set to become Forest's first summer signing after striker Chris Wood's permanent arrival from Newcastle was confirmed in February.

Forest made 30 new signings last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

Willian joined the Cottagers on a free transfer after leaving Corinthians in August 2022.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger had been offered a new deal to extend his stay with Fulham.

He scored five goals and made six assists as he started 25 Premier League games for the West London club.

Forest begin the new season against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 12 August.