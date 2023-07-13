Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Faivre is returning on loan to Lorient, where he spent six months of last season

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Romain Faivre from French club Lyon for 15m euros (£12.8m).

But the 24-year-old, who the Cherries say has signed a "long-term" deal with them, will spend the 2023-24 season on loan in his native France at Lorient.

Lyon said they have a 10% sell-on clause for the player, who was also loaned to Lorient last season.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "It's great for the club to have secured such a talent in Romain."

Faivre made 28 appearances for Lyon after joining from Brest in January 2022.

Lyon said the player had "repeatedly requested" to be allowed to leave "to be able to take up a new challenge".

Blake added: "He's a player we've been monitoring for a number of years since his move to Brest, and we were particularly impressed with his progress while on loan at Lorient."

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley bought a minority stake in Lorient earlier this year, and has spoken of adopting a multi-club model, which has already paved the way for Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara to move from Lorient to the Dorset club in January.