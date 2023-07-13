Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Tottenham last season

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met with Bayern officials on Thursday over the possible sale of England captain Harry Kane.

However, the Spurs striker will be part of the squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.

Tottenham fly to Perth later on Friday for Tuesday's all-Premier League encounter with West Ham.

With one year left on his contract, Kane's future has been subject to much speculation so far this summer.

Bayern are keen to sign Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer but have not been able to strike a deal.

When new boss Spurs Ange Postecoglou met the media on Monday, he said he planned to give Kane "his vision for how to make the club successful".

After visiting Perth, Tottenham will fly to Thailand, where they will face Leicester on 23 July before heading to Singapore for a hastily arranged game against local side Lion City on 26 July after initial opponents Roma pulled out of the trip.