Wiegman (centre) guided England to victory at Euro 2022 when they were crowned champions after beating Germany in the final

England failed to score for a third game in a row as they were held to a goalless draw with Canada in a behind-closed-doors practice game.

The match in Queensland, Australia was being used as preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

England manager Sarina Wiegman's side were beaten 2-0 by Australia and drew 0-0 with Portugal in their two previous games.

Wiegman used 21 players for the game with Canada.

There were roll-on and off substitutes, with no caps awarded for the fixture.

Euro 2022 champions England open their World Cup campaign against Haiti on Saturday, 22 July before further Group D games against Denmark and China.

Canada, in Group B, face Nigeria in their opener on 21 July before matches against Republic of Ireland and Australia.