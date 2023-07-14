Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Steve Seddon had loan spells with Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth during his five-year stay at Birmingham

Burton Albion have made their seventh signing for the new season with the arrival of defender Steve Seddon on a season-long loan from Oxford United.

The 25-year-old full-back spent the second half of last term on loan at Cambridge, where he helped the U's avoid relegation to League Two.

Seddon moved to Oxford two summers ago from Birmingham City, where he began his career.

He also played under Brewers boss Dino Maamria during a loan at Stevenage.

"I've kept in contact with Dino since we were together at Stevenage and for me it was a no-brainer signing here," Seddon said. external-link

Maamria, who said he wants Burton to be "smart" with their transfer business this summer, said he had been trying to sign Seddon "for the last couple of years".

Seddon joins Cole Stockton, Josh Gordon, Rekeem Harper, Kegs Chauke, Max Crocombe and Mason Bennett as new recruits at the Pirelli Stadium.

