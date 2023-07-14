Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Manny Monthe has been promoted three times in his playing career

Manny Monthe has signed a two-year deal to join League One club Northampton Town for the new season.

Defender Monthe, 28, moves to Sixfields from Walsall, where he played 93 games across his two years.

He has had three promotions during his career, one at Forest Green Rovers and two with Tranmere Rovers.

"We were looking for another experienced centre-back and we are pleased to have recruited Manny," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

