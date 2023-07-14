Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Rob Kelly was in caretaker charge of Wigan Athletic for a brief period in November 2022

Wigan Athletic assistant manager Rob Kelly and goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan will leave the League One club.

The pair arrived in summer 2021 and were part of former manager Leam Richardson's backroom staff.

Kelly and Flahavan helped them to win the League One title during their first season and continued with the Latics after Richardson left the club.

In a statement the club said they wished the pair well for the future.

Manager Shaun Maloney is preparing to lead his side in England's third tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.