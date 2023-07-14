Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Jason Sraha made two appearances for Barnsley in the Championship

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Barnsley defender Jason Sraha on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old Arsenal academy graduate made two appearances for the Tykes in 2021-22 but did not feature last season and was released in June.

"He is a talented defender who had terrible luck with injuries last season." Salop boss Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

"Jason is a young man with a point to prove and I believe he'll fit in well."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.