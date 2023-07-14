Close menu

Jason Sraha: Shrewsbury Town sign former Barnsley defender

Jason Sraha (right) in action for Barnsley
Jason Sraha made two appearances for Barnsley in the Championship

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Barnsley defender Jason Sraha on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old Arsenal academy graduate made two appearances for the Tykes in 2021-22 but did not feature last season and was released in June.

"He is a talented defender who had terrible luck with injuries last season." Salop boss Matt Taylor told the club website.external-link

"Jason is a young man with a point to prove and I believe he'll fit in well."

