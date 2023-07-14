Owen Goodman: Colchester United sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Colchester
Colchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old is an England Under-20 international.
He has been with the Premier League side since under-13s level and was named on the bench for the Eagles four times last season.
Goodman could make his senior debut in the U's League Two season-opener at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, 5 August.
