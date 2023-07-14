Last updated on .From the section York

Dipo Akinyemi was top scorer in the Scottish Championship last season with 20 goals

York City have signed Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 24 goals in 46 games for the Scottish Championship side last season.

The Minstermen have not revealed the length of contract the former Dulwich Hamlet and Welling man has signed.