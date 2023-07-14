Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Denise O'Sullivan is a fan favourite with Republic of Ireland supporters

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her players "feared for their bodies" during Thursday's abandoned friendly with Colombia in Brisbane.

The Republic withdrew from the behind-closed-doors friendly after 20 minutes, describing it as "over physical".

Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan, injured during the game, has a badly bruised shin but has avoided a fracture.

O'Sullivan, 29, is in a protective boot and will be assessed before Thursday's World Cup opener with Australia.

In an interview with Off The Ball, Republic boss Pauw said: "We do not fear any physical contact, you know that, we are ourselves a team, that within the rules of the game, we are a very tough playing team.

"The players, [for] the first time since I am coaching them, they feared, they feared for their bodies."

North Carolina Courage midfielder O'Sullivan, a key player for Pauw's side, is now in a race to be fit for the Australia game in Sydney.

The Republic, taking part in their first World Cup, will then play Olympic champions Canada on 26 July before their final Group B match with Nigeria on 31 July.

The uncapped friendly was abandoned following O'Sullivan's injury at Meakin Park after the Football Association of Ireland consulted with match officials.

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement saying that while the training of its teams was "framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play", it respected Ireland's decision to abandon the game.