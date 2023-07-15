Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Dion Sanderson had two loan spells with Birmingham City, in 2021-22 and 2022-23

Birmingham City have signed Wolves defender Dion Sanderson for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Blues and made 31 Championship appearances.

Sanderson joined Wolves' academy at the age of eight and made one appearance for the first team.

"It has been an ongoing thing for quite a while now, so I am happy that we have got it over the line and now I'm home," he told the Blues club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.