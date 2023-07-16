Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham in the US - ‘It sounds mad, but it doesn’t surprise’

Wrexham will be chasing the American dream as they embark on a historic tour of the United States.

The Welsh club will play four games, including matches against Chelsea and Manchester United, as they prepare for their return to the EFL.

The tour will also see them reach out to an ever growing fanbase.

The Dragons have gained a huge following in north America as a result of the Disney+ documentary, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

The series follows the club's fortunes since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over in February 2021.

"I don't think any of us dreamed of doing stuff like this," forward Elliot Lee said of the US tour.

"I don't think it sinks in with any of us the magnitude of how it is here and how it is over in the states.

"After the season we were speaking to Rob and he said 'You guys don't realise, but you're like the most supported soccer team in America' and we were like 'surely not'.

"It's hard for us to gauge that because at the end of the day we just play football."

The National League champions face Chelsea on 19 July at Chapel Hill, North Carolina as part of the 2023 FC Series.

Three days later Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy will be their opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Phil Parkinson's men will be up against Manchester United at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego on 25 July.

The tour concludes on 28 July against Philadelphia Union II, co-chairman McElhenney's home city.

"In pre-season the usual is you play local sides so it's easy for the fans and it helps the local sides," Lee told BBC Sport Wales.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee says he wears number 38 to honour his late teammate Dylan Tombides

"But what we are going to be treated to out there is the cream of the crop really and playing Chelsea and Man United.

"It's going to be some pre-season and it's going to be great."