Antonio Colak scored the final goal of Rangers' 2022-23 season

Antonio Colak has left Rangers to join Parma for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The Croatia international, 29, joined from PAOK last year and scored 18 goals in 39 appearances.

Rangers have recruited forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima in recent weeks.

"[Colak] departs Ibrox with the thanks of everyone at the club for his contribution, and also best wishes for the future," Rangers tweeted.

As well as his homeland, Colak has played in Germany, Poland and Sweden and joins a Parma side starting in Italy's Serie B in the coming season.

Nigeria international Dessers and Dutch forward Lammers have moved to Ibrox from Italian sides Cremonese and Atalanta respectively, while Senegal international Sima arrives from Brighton.

And manager Michael Beale told external-link Rangers' website: "Antonio can be really proud of his time here at Rangers. He scored goals and made a good contribution on the pitch but also as a man and professional, he was someone that I enjoyed working with and who built strong relationships with his team mates and staff off the pitch.

"We initially had a conversation at the end of last season, where we discussed football, his family and also what the future would look like in terms of the team. Antonio was very honest on his side and we have been working with him and his agent in the following weeks to find a solution that suits all parties. I am pleased for him to have this excellent opportunity in Italy."