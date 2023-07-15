Scottish League Cup: Spartans shock Dundee United as St Johnstone and St Mirren also lose
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
Spartans marked their debut as a Scottish Professional Football League club with a shock win over a Dundee United side relegated from the top-flight last season.
Premiership sides St Mirren and St Johnstone also suffered surprise losses as the season got under way with the group stage of the Viaplay Cup.
League 2 side Stenhousemuir beat St Johnstone 1-0 while a single goal was enough for Montrose against St Mirren.
Blair Henderson got Spartans' winner.
The striker's close-range finish after 11 minutes secured the points for the side promoted to League 2 after winning the Lowland League.
Goalkeeper Blair Carswell was also a hero for the Edinburgh side, saving Tony Watt's second-half penalty following Cammy Russell's foul on Scott McMann.
It is twice in six months that United manager Jim Goodwin has suffered a loss to lower league opposition, having been sacked by Aberdeen after a Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.
More to follow.