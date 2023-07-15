Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Blair Henderson's early goal was enough for Spartans

Spartans marked their debut as a Scottish Professional Football League club with a shock win over a Dundee United side relegated from the top-flight last season.

Premiership sides St Mirren and St Johnstone also suffered surprise losses as the season got under way with the group stage of the Viaplay Cup.

League 2 side Stenhousemuir beat St Johnstone 1-0 while a single goal was enough for Montrose against St Mirren.

Blair Henderson got Spartans' winner.

The striker's close-range finish after 11 minutes secured the points for the side promoted to League 2 after winning the Lowland League.

Goalkeeper Blair Carswell was also a hero for the Edinburgh side, saving Tony Watt's second-half penalty following Cammy Russell's foul on Scott McMann.

It is twice in six months that United manager Jim Goodwin has suffered a loss to lower league opposition, having been sacked by Aberdeen after a Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.

More to follow.