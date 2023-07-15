Last updated on .From the section Football

Mike Dean refereed his final Premier League in May 2022

Mike Dean is set to end his 23-year career as a Premier League official.

Dean, 55, became a dedicated video assistant referee last season after hanging up his whistle at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

He began officiating in 1985 and progressed from refereeing in the Football League to become a Premier League official in 2000.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) say Dean will leave the organisation this summer.

Dean refereed over 550 matches in the top flight and he took charge of the FA Cup and League Cup finals at Wembley in 2008 and 2011 respectively.

He was also included in world governing body Fifa's list of match officials.

"PGMOL would like to place on record its recognition of Mike's achievements as well as his immense contribution to refereeing and the game as a whole," said the organisation.

"We thank him for his dedication to the organisation over a sustained period of time and wish him every success for the future."