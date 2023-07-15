Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness has turned down a sentimental return to Ibrox in an ambassadorial role after weeks of talks following the 70-year-old's exit as a TV pundit. (The Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Central defender Jonny Evans, the 35-year-old available as a free agent after five years with Leicester City, is being targeted by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with the Northern Irish pair having worked together recently at the side relegated from the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Busan IPark central midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the 22-year-old who is a target for Celtic, has revealed that he was first told of the Scottish champions' interest by a South Korean army sergeant while he was on loan to Gimcheon Sangmu. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Yang Hyun-Jun says he is leaving South Korean club Gangwon for Celtic with some sadness as his side are sitting in relegation trouble as club chief executive Kim Byung-ji confirmed a transfer fee of £2.15m had been agreed with the Scottish champions for the 21-year-old midfielder. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic have made an enquiry for 28-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. (Football Insider) external-link

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has agreed personal terms with Turkish club Fenerbahce ahead of a £7.7m transfer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

MK Dons' Scottish manager, Graham Alexander hopes Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who is wanted by Sevilla and Real Betis, earns a big-money move to boost his own summer spending for the League Two club because of a sell-on clause for the 22-year-old. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Despite reports that a £4m offer from the Middle East had been made for Zambia forward Fashion Sakala, no firm bid has been made despite interest in the 26-year-old, who has stated his desire to kick-on with current club Rangers. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Charlie Lindsay is attracting the interest of English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Hull City while the 19-year-old continues his trial with League One side Derby County after being released by Rangers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manchester United centre-half Will Fish could return for a second loan spell with Hibernian this week, while manager Lee Johnson has targeted a new forward but ruled out a new right-back and shot down reported interest in Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini.

Johnson also revealed that there is interest in Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh, while "four or five" clubs enquired about striker Christian Doidge. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen are interested in 25-year-old Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender Or Dadia, who has been capped once for Israel. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Livingston manager David Martindale says he will be ecstatic if he holds on to Joel Nouble, who scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over Brechin City, but fears losing the 27-year-old striker. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Marc Leonard will sign a new two-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, keeping him tied to the club until 2026, after helping Northampton Town win promotion to League One last season on loan. (Football Scotland) external-link

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is still searching for strikers that can add punch to his side's professionalism. (Sunday Post, print edition)

West Ham United's head of recruitment analysis, Jordan Miles, is set to join Aberdeen in a similar role. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former St Johnstone and Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright is poised for his return to management with Northern Ireland Under-21s. (Sunday Mail) external-link