Argentina forward Lionel Messi has signed for American MLS side Inter Miami on a deal that runs until 2025.

Messi, 36, left French champions Paris St-Germain following the end of the 2022-23 season.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said Messi signing was a "dream come true".

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city," said Beckham.

"[I wanted] players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

"Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

